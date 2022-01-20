LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In what is nicknamed the "Super Bowl of Masonry," Lexington, Kentucky native Cole Stamper, along with his mason tender, Jeff Becker, took home top honors at the 2022 SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500 at World of Concrete at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The mason laid 760 bricks in one hour to claim the title as "World's Best Bricklayer," taking home a new Ford F250 4x4 truck, along with more than $10,000 in additional cash and prizes.
For one hour, masons and tenders from across North America battled to lay as many bricks as the could, with as few errors as possible.
Second-place finishers Scott and Brian Tuttle are taking home a new Kubota RTV-X1140 as well as more than $10,000 in additional cash and prizes.
