LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect is in custody after he climbed onto the roof of a Las Vegas business near Sunset Park early Saturday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers were called to the area of East Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 26. A man had climbed onto the roof of a business and was refusing to come down.
Officers on scene noticed the man was armed with a knife and began treating the situation like a barricade, police said. The man did "not appear to be suicidal" and eventually surrendered to police officers around 4:45 a.m.
As the suspect was being taken into custody, he stabbed a K9 dog named Hunter several times. LVMPD Lt. Jeff Clark said Hunter was taken to an animal hospital in the area with serious injuries, but was expected to recover.
Las Vegas Police said its SWAT team was called to the scene to assist.
Traffic was temporarily shut down in all directions on Eastern at the intersection of Warm Springs. According to police, roads were expected to be closed for a few hours while officers investigate.
Motorists were advised to use alternate routes until roads reopened.
