HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The family of 17-year-old Matthew Minkler said Jaiden Caruso and Kody Harlan were found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury on Wednesday.
Both teens were arrested in June 2018 and tried as adults in connection to the shooting. The jury also convicted Caruso and Harlan with robbery with a deadly weapon. Harlan faced an additional accessory to murder felony charge.
Jurors convicted the teens on all counts.
Minkler died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner, and was found in an abandoned house. Officials were led to Minkler's location after several teens were spotted by Henderson police driving recklessly.
The teens fled on foot after crashing into another car, but were quickly detained. The Mercedes was later determined to be stolen.
According to a police report, Caruso and Harlan, who were in the vehicle, initially told police one of the teens brought the gun to the house, then initiated a game of Russian roulette.
Through the investigation, Henderson police said they found videos on the teens’ phones from the day of the shooting. The first video, recorded at 12:59 p.m., showed one of the two suspects inside the house, holding the gun.
In another video, recorded at 2:44 p.m., one of the suspects speaks to the camera saying, “Bro, I just caught a body,” slang for having killed someone, according to police. The person recording the video then walks to the kitchen floor where Minkler is seen “actively bleeding.”
Several other teens were present at the time of the shooting, police said, but they have not been located or identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.