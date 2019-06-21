LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was accused of breaking into Wayne Newton's home was found guilty on all charges on Friday, court officials said.
Weslie Martin, 22, was facing multiple counts of home invasion and robbery, according to jail records. The jury delivered its verdict on June 21 after deliberations began on Thursday.
Newton, a long-time Las Vegas resident, told jurors on Tuesday how he fired a gunshot to scare away two burglars that he, his wife Kathleen McCrone Newton and their daughter encountered at their home.
"My wife was in hysterics and crying," Newton said, adding that his wife told him one of the fleeing men raised a tire iron as if to hit her before he used the metal rod to attack one of the family's large Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs.
Martin's public defender, Will Ewing, conceded during opening statements that Martin's face was captured on a doorbell security camera at the neighboring home the night of the first Newton home robbery, on June 3, 2018. The Newtons were in New York at the time.
Martin was arrested last July, after an inventory of items he sold to a coin and jewelry business matched items from the Newton home. He has pleaded not guilty to 11 felonies and faces sentencing as a habitual criminal if he's convicted.
The Newtons escaped injury. Their dogs were treated by a veterinarian for head injuries and broken teeth.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Glad everybody is okay, including the poor dogs who were just doing their job when this maniac monster attacked them. Seems like this perp SHOULD BE locked up forever, since he's well past serial offender status, and already moved on to the category of dangerous, violent felon at 22.
