Las Vegas (FOX5) -- A judge ruled in favor of Clark County Association of School Administrators on Wednesday to restrain the decision made by Clark County School District to eliminate all 170 deans positions.
“It’s appropriate for me to restrain the decision that affects all the deans in this case. At least on the temporary basis,” Judge Nancy L. Allf said.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara made the decision in June through a video announcement that all 170 positions would be cut to make up a $17 million deficit in the district's budget.
The hearing on July 3 covered whether or not Dr. Jara violated open meeting laws.
"Nevertheless it was their decision," CCASA lawyer Adam Seagle said. "It was their vote. It was in an illegally closed meeting and the open meeting law simply doesn’t permit that."
CCSD's lawyers argued the closed door meeting was allowed because they were discussing budget needs. An exception is allowed for closed meetings when pertaining to collective bargaining.
"A governing body meeting for negotiation purposes related to collective bargaining and that’s exactly what happened here," CCSD lawyer Jackie Nichols said.
Judge Allf responded to the district to let them know that any deliberation needs public notice, public agenda, or at the very least minutes to be taken at the meeting.
"We have enough here not to tell me that plaintiff has at least a reasonable likelihood of success," Judge Allf said. "It does appear that deliberations occurred in a closed session without notice."
Deans had until the end of the day to announce whether or not they would be accepting the teacher positions offered by Dr. Jara. This was postponed to a later date.
Both CCASA and CCSD will meet next week telephonically to discuss more of these issues.
"The court issued a temporary injunction and we are complying pending an evidentiary hearing," CCSD said in a statement.
