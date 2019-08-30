LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas judge deemed 36-year-old Clinton Taylor a danger to the community, and has ordered that Taylor be held without bail on Friday.
Taylor, who is accused of randomly bludgeoning a woman to death, faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.
"The violence is almost unspeakable," Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney Peter Thunell said while Taylor stood in custody before Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman.
Taylor spoke nearly unintelligibly of owning a dog and clothes, told the judge he sells things on the streets and asked whether he was going to be freed from jail.
His court-appointed public defender, Marissa Pensabene, sought his release on bail, but Zimmerman ordered Taylor to remain in jail.
"I think you're a danger to the community," the judge said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the 1000 block of North Rancho Drive near Washington Avenue at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 28.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the original call was from a woman inside a laundromat. The woman said there was a man outside with a sledgehammer. Dispatchers heard her scream and the line disconnected.
Spencer said dispatched connected the call to the scene and police responded and officers found the woman dead outside the front doors of the laundromat.
A short time later, Taylor was found about a quarter mile away with a sledgehammer and blood on him. Detectives said they did not believe Taylor and the victim knew each other and that "the murder was a random act of violence."
Taylor's next court date is scheduled for Sept. 4 at 7:30 a.m.
Pensabene declined to comment about the case or whether defense attorneys will seek a psychological evaluation for Taylor.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
