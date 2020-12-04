LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A judge in Washoe County found the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in contempt of a court order issued this summer.
That previous court order mandated the state pay thousands of people through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA).
Independent contractors and DETR defendants testified for hours on Thursday before Judge Barry Breslow handed down his decision.
"It's been four to five months," Breslow said. "These people need to be paid."
DETR is being ordered to pay millions of dollars to these claimants within three weeks. Breslow also fined DETR $1,000 and set another court date at the end of the month to check on whether DETR complies with this new order.
DETR said it does not comment on pending litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.