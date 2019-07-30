LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A federal court has approved the sale of the Art Institute of Las Vegas to a group of professors for $250,000.
Professor William Turbay said the sale was confirmed Friday. The group Save Ai Las Vegas has been in talks to buy the school since January.
The institute was previously operated by the dissolved for-profit Dream Center Education Holdings.
Group spokeswoman Lisa Mayo-DeRiso says they expect they will need to move the school once the sale closes.
She says they will rename and rebrand the school, but they hope to have no interruptions to the summer or fall semesters.
Turbay said the institute's top two priorities now are paying student stipends and paying teacher salaries. The institute faculty has gone unpaid since May.
They are working on a new name and rebranding, Turbay said, are also planning a move to a bigger facility that can accommodate dorm rooms.
Turbay said they are hoping to have no interruptions to students/classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.