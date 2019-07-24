LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Over 1,200 jobs will be available at a Wednesday job fair at the Palms Casino Resort.
Jobertising.com has partnered with Las Vegas companies for the Las Vegas Diversity Job Fair at the Palms, 4321 West Flamingo Road, according to a news release. The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants should bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview.
Some of the companies attending the fair will be Clark County School District, PAMPAS, Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending, Cox Communications, Heavy Equipment Colleges of America, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, ADT and others.
To register, please visit jobertising.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.