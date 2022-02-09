LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management announced a temporary closure of certain public lands on Saturday, Feb. 12 to minimize the risk of potential collisions with spectators and racers running the 2022 SNORE 250.
The closure area includes the Jean/Roach Dry Lakes Special Recreation Management Area and is bordered by Hidden Valley to the north, the McCullough Mountains to the east, the California State line to the south and Nevada State Route 604 to the west. Those areas will only be open to race participants, ticketed spectators, event personnel, emergency vehicles and law enforcement.
The following restrictions will be in effect for the duration of the closure:
- Camping
- Possession and/or consuming any alcoholic beverage unless the person has reached the age of 21 years
- Discharging, or use of firearms or other weapons
- Possession and/or discharging of fireworks
- Allowing any pet or other animal in the person’s care to be unrestrained at any time. Animals must be on a leash or other restraint no longer than 3 feet.
- Operation of any vehicle that is not legally registered for street and highway operation, for example, All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), motorcycles, Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), golf carts, and any off-highway vehicle (OHV), including operation of such a vehicle in spectator viewing areas
- Parking any vehicle in violation of posted restrictions, or in such a manner as to obstruct or impede normal or emergency traffic movement or the parking of other vehicles, create a safety hazard, or endanger any person, property, or feature. Vehicles so parked are subject to citation, removal, and impoundment at the owner’s expense
- Operating a vehicle through, around, or beyond a restrictive sign, barricade, fence, or traffic control barrier or device
- Failing to maintain control of a vehicle to avoid danger to persons, property, resources, or wildlife
- Operating a motor vehicle without due care or at a speed greater than 25 mph
