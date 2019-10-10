LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- JCPenney said it was planning to hire 170 seasonal employees in the Las Vegas area as the 2019 holiday season nears.
According to a statement from the company, there are available positions in customer service, cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA beauty consultants and more.
JCPenney said interested applicants can attend its National Hiring Day event on Oct. 15, from 2 to 8 p.m., at any store location in Las Vegas. During the event, management will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.
Residents were encouraged to apply head of time either online or in-store.
Seasonal associates with JCPenney will receive a full associate discount of up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.
For more information, call 972-431-3400.
