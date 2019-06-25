LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- JCPenney is already planning for back-to-school season.
The company announced Tuesday it plans to hire up to 125 seasonal associates in the Las Vegas area for a variety of store positions.
Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more, according to a news release. JCPenney is also seeking experienced stylists for its salons.
Interested locals at all skill levels are encouraged to apply at an in-store JCPenney Applicant Kiosk or online by visiting jobs.jcp.com and searching for “seasonal” jobs in the Las Vegas market. Candidates hired as seasonal associates have the opportunity to be hired as permanent associates as needed on a store-by-store basis.
