LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer is continuing to give back to the community.

On Jan. 9, Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will host a watch party for his appearance on "Jeopardy!" Greatest of All Time, according to a news release. After the show, Holzhauer will participate in a question-and-answer session with Mark Shunock, host of Mondays Dark and the in-arena host for the Vegas Golden Knights. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Project 150, a not-for-profit serving homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students in Nevada. Project 150 provides the students with food, clothing, school supplies, sports equipment, college scholarships and other needs to enable them to continue going to school.

The watch party will be at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court in Las Vegas, the release said. Tickets range from $75 for general admission to $100 for VIP admission that includes the watch party and a photo opportunity with Holzhauer.

Holzhauer, a Las Vegas local, won the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions in November. He will compete against the show’s two other biggest winners, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, on the Greatest of All Time special.

Tickets are available at thespacelv.com. For more information about Project 150, visit project150.org or call (702) 721-7150.