LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer will be entering the 2019 Westgate SuperContest, according to a statement from the resort.
The SuperContest is the "ultimate pro football handicapping contest in the world," Westgate said. The contestant who correctly earns the most points for the entire professional football season will be declared a champion.
Holzhauer, 34, best known for his 32-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!", is a professional sports gambler. He won more than $2.4 million during his run on the game show.
Earlier this month, it was announced Holzhauer would return to "Jeopardy!" in November for the show's Tournament of Champions.
The Westgate said Holzhauer would be entering the SuperContest on July 26.
