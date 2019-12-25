LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has announced that Ivanka Trump will serve as a keynote speaker at its upcoming trade show in Las Vegas.
White House advisor Ivanka Trump will join the CES 2020 keynote stage for a discussed titled “The Path to the Future of Work."
Trump will join Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of Consumer Technology Association, for the discussion on Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.
Held in the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom, Trump and Shapiro will discuss "employer-led strategies to reskill workers, create apprenticeships and develop K-12 STEM education programs," organizers said.
Ivanka Trump serves as advisor to President Donald J. Trump. In her role, she focuses on the economic empowerment of women and their families, skills-training and workforce development, according to a news release.
“CES has consistently proven to be one of the most influential technology events in the world and I am excited to join this year for a substantive discussion on the how the government is working with private sector leaders to ensure American students and workers are equipped to thrive in the modern, digital economy,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.
Other confirmed CES keynote speakers at CES 2020 include Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Salesforce Chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff and Samsung President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division Mr. Hyun-Suk Kim.
CES 2020 will run from Jan. 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas. The event is closed to the public. Attendees must be credentialed in order to attend the trade show floor and accompanying events.
