LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Internal Revenue Service will auction off a home in Summerlin on Thursday.
The home, located at 5677 Mesa Mountain Drive, is located near Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin and nestled at the base of the mountains. The IRS said the home is two stories with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large backyard with a pool.
The opening bid for the home is $450,000. A deposit of 20% is required when the highest bid is tentatively accepted and the balance of the purchase price must be paid in full by Feb. 10.
To look at the property, it must be inspected as drive-by only.
The Clark County Government Center will host the auction Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. The property is listed online.
