LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police closed an east valley intersection Thursday morning due to a gas leak.
LVMPD and Clark County Fire Department were on scene with Southwest Gas in the area of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard just before 3 a.m. July 15. LVMPD was assisting with traffic control in the area.
CCFD said a gas line was hit by a backhoe digging in the intersection. CCFD established a safe perimeter and Southwest Gas arrived within 20 minutes. CCFD said the leak was contained as of 5:47 a.m. CCFD said there were no injuries and damages were not yet estimated.
The intersection at Nellis and Boulder Highway was closed in all directions for the investigation. Southwest Gas didn't immediately respond for comment Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.