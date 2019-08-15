LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new festival combining art, music and technology is coming to Las Vegas at the end of the year.
Intersect Music Festival will debut at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Dec. 6 and 7, according to a news release.
The lineup for the event includes the Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves, Beck and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals among many others, the release said. Tickets go on sale at noon Aug. 16.
The Las Vegas Festival Grounds is an outdoor venue on the southwest corner of the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South.
For more information on the artists appearing at the festival, visit Intersect's website.
