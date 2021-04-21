LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada is working to get tribal communities vaccinated and keep members of those communities safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The group has released several public service announcements, in both English and native languages, across TV, radio and social media to promote safety on tribal lands, like wearing PPE, social distancing, and following other CDC guidelines. The group is also hoping to get people on tribal lands vaccinated.
"We continue to try and push the message out that having 24 hour flu-like symptoms potentially (after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine) is better than having severe symptoms with COVID," council executive director Deserea Quintana said.
Quintana said even though vaccines are open for all people 16 and older on tribal lands in the state, there is still some hesitancy, especially among those between 20 and 30 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.