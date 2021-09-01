LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On a Saturday afternoon in the middle of August and under the watchful eyes of Torrey Russell, the cast of Broadway in the Hood sings, dances and sweats their way through a six-hour rehearsal. The cast has been rehearsing since late May for this weekend’s performances of “Annie” at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre.
Russell is founder and CEO of Broadway in the Hood. A Broadway veteran himself, Russell started the program ten years ago.
“I started 'Broadway in the Hood' on a whim," Russell said. “I thought, 'There has to be something better than what’s out there and it has to be free.'”
Over the past decade Russell said over a thousand kids have been part of the Broadway in the Hood family, many said it’s been a life-changing experience.
“I’ve definitely grown up here. I try not to think about what my life would be like if I didn’t have Broadway in the Hood,” said cast member Rori Waters.
Fellow cast member Nakala Nadeau agrees.
“Broadway in the Hood raised me to structure who I am,” Nadeau said. “I really like what Mr. Torrey does with everybody, how much discipline he put on me. Lord I was a talkative child!”
Broadway in the Hood will perform four shows of Annie over the holiday weekend, including a special show for children on the autism spectrum Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. The group is dedicating all shows to autism awareness. It’s all part of the inclusivity that Broadway in the Hood has always been known for.
“It’s not about race, it’s not about financial status, it’s not about sexuality. Russell said. “It’s about the love of each other and art. Arts and how it can change lives.”
The performances of Annie are all free and open to the public. Showtimes are Friday at 6:30p.m. Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and the special performance for children on the autism spectrum Saturday at 2:00 p.m. All shows will be at the West Las Vegas Library Theatre.
