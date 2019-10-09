LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials are reminding residents to finish their Halloween festivities early as a way encourage pedestrian safety.
The "Inside by 9" campaign is entering its third year and encourages parents to finish their kids' trick-or-treating by 9 p.m.
Residents were also advised by Clark County officials to turn off their porch lights around the same time to discourage trick-or-treaters from knocking on their doors.
"We want everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween, but it can be a very dangerous holiday night for children," said Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly, who called for the safety effort. "We want pedestrians and motorists alike to be aware of their surroundings when trick-or-treaters are out and about on sidewalks and crossing streets. Calling it a night at 9 p.m. also helps reduce the potential for harm."
Motorists were advised to drive slowly, especially in valley neighborhoods, on Halloween night. County officials also told motorists to take extra time looking for kids at intersections, medians or curbs.
The county also said for motorists to always be cautious when backing out of driveways and watch for pets that may be running loose.
Clark County also released tips for trick-or-treating safety:
- Never trick or treat alone. Young children should always go trick or treating with an adult.
- All children should walk, not run, from house to house, and use sidewalks, not roads. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
- It’s best to trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods with well-lit streets.
- Wear costumes that allow you to be seen by drivers. Choose bright or light-colored clothing; decorate bags and costumes with reflective tape or stickers.
- Use face paint rather than masks or things that will cover your eyes. Costumes should be made of fire-resistant materials; avoid costumes with long, trailing fabric.
- Carry a cell phone with you and light your way with a flashlight.
- Cross the street safely at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before you cross, and keep looking as you walk.
- Watch out for cars that are turning or backing up; don’t dart out into the street or cross in between parked cars.
- Only visit homes that have the porch light on.
- Accept your treats only at the door, and never go into a stranger’s house.
- Beware of jack-o-lanterns lit with candles, which are a fire hazard. It’s safer for households to use battery-operated candles or glow-sticks in jack-o-lanterns.
- Have grownups inspect your candy before eating. Don’t eat candy if the package is already opened. Small, hard pieces of candy are a choking hazard for young children.
For more information about the "Inside by 9" campaign, click here.
