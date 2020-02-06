NHP GENERIC
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were injured after a rollover crash on I-15 northbound near Bunkerville Thursday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol said a Ford Explorer was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-15 northbound near mile marker 108.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and sustained critical injuries, NHP said. NHP said that person would be transported by air to University Medical Center.

The two other people in the car suffered non life-threatening injuries and NHP said they would be transported by ground to UMC.

NHP said the vehicle rolled over into the desert and was not in travel lanes, but NHP shut down I-15 NB near mile marker 108 to get the helicopter for airlift to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

