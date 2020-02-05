NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at an Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas.
North Las Vegas Fire Department said they were called to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 3837 Bay Lake Trail around midnight Wednesday morning.
NLVFD said there was minimal fire at the scene and that an automatic sprinkler system put out most of the flame.
An employee of the facility was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, NLVFD said.
NLVFD said they are working with Amazon officials to determine the cause of the fire.
