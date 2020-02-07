LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters evacuated a hotel in downtown Las Vegas after a small fire in a room Friday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. at Bridger Inn Hotel, located at 301 S. Main Street near the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.
LVFR said the small fire was in a room on the third floor, on a small area of carpet and the mattress. Firefighter evacuated the third floor while they put out the fire.
LVFR said one person had burns to their feet and a hand and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. LVFR said the fire was out as of 7:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
