LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and Betty Lane, near North Nellis Boulevard, about 9:21 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan police Lt. Chris Holmes said.
At least one vehicle had rolled over and one person was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Holmes said.
The area around the intersection was expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated.
