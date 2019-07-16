LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were in custody Tuesday morning after an overnight shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley.
A man was walking in the area of 28th Street and Stewart Avenue when a late-model white pickup truck pulled up to the intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. An exchange of gunfire occurred and the victim was struck two times.
After the gunshots, the truck was last seen traveling north on 28th Street, police said. The victim was transported to UMC where he is in stable condition. He is expected to survive.
While officers were canvassing the area around the scene, they found the suspect vehicle parked in an alley in the 2900 block of Stewart Avenue. The investigation lead officers to a nearby apartment, where three male suspects were taken into custody.
Downtown Area Command detectives responded and assumed charge of the investigation, Metro said. The investigation is ongoing.
