LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Impossible Foods is broadening its offerings, and CES attendees can get a first taste this week.

The food tech startup, which makes meat and dairy products from plants, is providing exclusive samples of Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage at CES, according to a news release. The products are Impossible Foods' first new offerings since the Impossible Burger's launch in 2016 and are the only foods showcased at this year's show.

Impossible Pork has a mild savory flavor and can be used in any recipe that calls for ground pork, the release said. It is gluten-free and contains no animal hormones or antibiotics.

Impossible Sausage, also free of gluten, animal hormones and antibiotics, is a pre-seasoned savory product that can be paired with traditional breakfast foods or served on its own at any meal, according to the release. Impossible Sausage will debut in late January at more than 100 Burger King restaurants at regions in Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, New Mexico and Alabama. A limited-time-only Impossible Croissan’wich will consist of a toasted croissant, egg, cheese and Impossible Sausage.

Impossible Foods’ pop-up restaurant will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Central Plaza of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Impossible Foods became the first food company to be featured at CES in 2019, when it launched the upgraded Impossible Burger 2.0, the release said. Impossible Foods' CEO Patrick O. Brown will headline the Consumer Technology Association’s Leaders in Technology Dinner on Wednesday.