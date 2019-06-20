LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police were investigating a serious crash Thursday morning in the west valley.
LVMPD Lt. Adrian Beas said officers responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Durango and Bosek drives at about 3:39 a.m. June 20. The driver of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, identified by police as 24-year-old Adrian Medina-Seminario, left the roadway and collided with a tree.
Seminario was headed south on Durango when he crossed into the northbound travel lanes on Bosek and hit the median, police said. His vehicle left the roadway before hitting a tree on the southeast corner of the intersection.
Seminario was sent to University Medical Center Trauma for life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver was not wearing and was suspected to be impaired.
Police said the area will be closed for several hours while police investigate the crash.
The collision remains under investigation.
