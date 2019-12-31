LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a driver after a fatal crash in the north valley Monday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of West Tropical Parkway and North Torrey Pines Drive about 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.
LVMPD said a 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML320 was traveling westbound on Tropical in the shoulder and passing cars at an excessive speed. Police said the driver tried to reenter the single travel lane and lost control of the vehicle.
Police said the Mercedez-Benz crossed the center line and hit the driver's side of a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling east on Tropical. The Mercedes-Benz then rolled over, stopping against a chain-link fence on Tropical.
The driver of the Toyota, identified by police as a 53-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.
Marsha Stewart Byrd, 61, was identified as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz and was booked into Clark County Detention Center on DUI and reckless driving charges. Byrd's initial court appearance was set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The crash marks the 112th traffic-related fatality for Metro's jurisdiction in 2019. It was the first of two deadly crashes Monday night. Two people died in a crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard around 8 p.m. Dec. 30.
