LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tourist is a millionaire after winning big in Las Vegas.
Westgate Las Vegas spokesman Gordon Prouty said an Idaho woman played at a Wheel of Fortune game at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and won $1,253,701.
Prouty said the woman and her husband were planning on traveling to the Texas panhandle but made a last minute decision to stay in Las Vegas instead. Her and her husband arrived Monday.
