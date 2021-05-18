Westgate jackpot winner

Jackpot winner at Westgate on May 18, 2021. (Westgate Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tourist is a millionaire after winning big in Las Vegas.

Westgate Las Vegas spokesman Gordon Prouty said an Idaho woman played at a Wheel of Fortune game at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and won $1,253,701.

Prouty said the woman and her husband were planning on traveling to the Texas panhandle but made a last minute decision to stay in Las Vegas instead. Her and her husband arrived Monday.

