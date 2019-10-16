LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said officers arrested more than 30 people in September for violating immigration laws.
The arrests were made during ICE's Enforcement Removal Operation (ERO) in Las Vegas, officials said. The ERO worked with members of the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Fugitive Operative Teams (FOT) and the Salt Lake City Mobile Criminal Alien Team (MCAT).
"ICE deportation officers focus enforcement efforts on arresting and removing criminal aliens who think the laws of this country are mere suggestions," said Robert Culley, field office director for ERO Salt Lake City. "We appreciate the cooperation with local law enforcement agencies who work to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders into ICE custody and ultimately protect the public safety of the surrounding communities."
Five of those who were arrested had previously been removed from the United States and returned illegally, ICE officials said. Of the individuals arrested, none had previously been released from local law enforcement custody with an active detainer.
According to ICE officials, 26 of the 31 total arrests were individuals who had prior felony convictions for "serious or violent offenses, such as sexual crimes, weapons charges, and assault, or had past convictions of multiple misdemeanors."
The arrestees include nationals from Mexico, Russia, Iran, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, ICE said.
The fugitive arrests in Las Vegas included:
- A 20-year-old Mexican national and aggravated felon convicted in May for possession of "visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child."
- A 45-year-old Salvadoran national and aggravated felon convicted in 1996 of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
- A 31-year-old Mexican national and ICE fugitive with three convictions for DUI and an arrest for two counts of open and gross lewdness.
- A 47-year-old Mexican national and ICE fugitive with convictions for DUI and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
- A 38-year-old Mexican national with three DUI convictions and a pending DUI charge.
Criminal histories of those who were arrested during the enforcement effort included alien smuggling, forgery, larceny, open gross lewdness, DUI/alcohol-related offenses, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing police, child pornography possession and unlawful intercourse with a minor, ICE officials said.
In a press release about the arrests, the agency said:
ICE has no choice but to continue to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests, instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community. Despite the severe challenges that local policies have created for ICE, we remain committed to our public safety mission and we will continue to do our sworn duty to seek out dangerous criminal aliens and other immigration violators. ICE seeks straightforward cooperation with all local law enforcement and elected officials.
Some of the people who were arrested will face criminal prosecution for "illegal entry and illegal re-entry after deportation," according to officials. The arrestees who are not being federally prosecuted are still being detained by ICE and will be deported.
