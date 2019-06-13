LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Interstate-15 South was closed late Thursday morning at Goodsprings due to a fatal crash just south of Jean.
Crews were called to the scene of the crash about 9:06 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said. The male driver of a Ford Explorer overturned and crashed into a Mercedes-Benz on I-15 near Jean.
He said it was not immediately known how the Ford driver overturned.
The man was airlifted to University Medical Center with critical injuries. The Nevada Department of Transportation reported the crash as being fatal, but Smaka clarified the crash was listed critical.
The man later died at the hospital, according to NHP.
All but one lane on southbound I-15 near Jean was open. Lanes were reopened as of 2:30 p.m., NHP said.
