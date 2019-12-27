I-15 PRIMM SNOW
(CALTRANS/Twitter)

STATLINE (FOX5) -- Interstate-15 was shut down in both directions between California and Nevada due to snow and ice on the road this week.

Around 9:06 a.m. on Dec. 27, I-15 had reopened in both directions at Mountain Pass between Baker, California and Primm, Nevada, according to CalTrans District Eight. 

Snow causes road closures in Southern Nevada and California, major delays expected

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada noted that delays should still be expected.

California Highway Patrol said northbound I-15 was open on the California side, and southbound I-15 reopened shortly thereafter.

According to road officials, crews were working to remove three feet of snow and ice.

(1) comment

Jimmy coors
Jimmy coors

Baker that’s the armpit on I15 avoid that dump at all costs ! Another looser is needles,over priced gasoline & horrible restroom available!

