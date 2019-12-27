STATLINE (FOX5) -- Interstate-15 was shut down in both directions between California and Nevada due to snow and ice on the road this week.
I-15 is now fully open at Mountain Pass between Baker and Primm. Both directions open. Enjoy and be safe everyone. Thank you for your patience.— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019
Around 9:06 a.m. on Dec. 27, I-15 had reopened in both directions at Mountain Pass between Baker, California and Primm, Nevada, according to CalTrans District Eight.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada noted that delays should still be expected.
California Highway Patrol said northbound I-15 was open on the California side, and southbound I-15 reopened shortly thereafter.
I-15 remains closed in both directions at stateline. Unknown duration. Crews working to remove 3 feet of snow and ice. https://t.co/vShgAfAOrb— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019
According to road officials, crews were working to remove three feet of snow and ice.
