UPDATE: According to CalTrans, as of 9: 06 a.m., the Interstate 15 has reopened in both directions at Mountain Pass between Baker and Primm.
I-15 is now fully open at Mountain Pass between Baker and Primm. Both directions open. Enjoy and be safe everyone. Thank you for your patience.— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019
RTC Southern Nevada notes that delays still remain.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Update directly from CHP: 15 NB is now open on California side. 15SB will be open in an estimated 30 minutes.
STATELINE (FOX5) -- I-15 remains closed in both directions at stateline, according to the California Department of Transportation.
I-15 remains closed in both directions at stateline. Unknown duration. Crews working to remove 3 feet of snow and ice. https://t.co/vShgAfAOrb— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019
According to road officials, crews are working to remove three feet of snow and ice.
More pics on 15 at Stateline. pic.twitter.com/HoyS39cY1I— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019
