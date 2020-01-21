NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas on-ramp to Interstate will be closed over the weekend.
The Nevada Department of Transportation announced it will close the eastbound Cheyenne Avenue on-ramp to I-15 South from 9 p.m. Jan. 24 until 5 a.m. Jan. 27. The closure is needed so crews can safely remove and place barrier rail. Tand Inc. is the general contractor.
Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternative routes when possible.
