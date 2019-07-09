LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The left travel lane on Interstate 15 northbound at Primm is closed today for guardrail repairs.
The Nevada Department of Transportation closed the lane at 6 a.m., and it is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. today, according to an NDOT news release.
NDOT urged motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and take alternate routes if possible.
