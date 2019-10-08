LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Northbound Interstate 15 in the southern valley will be reduced to one lane overnight Thursday while two decorative sculptures are installed.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will reduce northbound I-15 to one travel lane between St. Rose Parkway and Cactus Avenue from 7 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday, according to an NDOT news release.
General contractor Las Vegas Paving is installing two decorative sculptures at the new Starr Avenue interchange as part of the $36 million project’s landscaping and aesthetics, the release said. The I-15/Starr Avenue interchange opened to traffic Sept. 18.
Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes when possible, NDOT said.
