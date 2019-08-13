HENDERSON (FOX5) – Lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 11 overnight Saturday in Henderson as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs the center median guardrail.
NDOT will close the inside travel lane of northbound I-11 at Paradise Hills Drive from 9 to 11:59 p.m. Saturday for the repairs, according to an NDOT news release. Crews will close the southbound I-11 offramp to Wagonwheel Drive for guardrail repair in the gore area -- the triangular space between freeway lanes and a ramp -- from 12 to 4 a.m. Sunday.
NDOT warned motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate detour routes if possible.
