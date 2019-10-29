LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Repair work will restrict travel on an Interstate 15 exit ramp this weekend.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the left lane of the northbound I-15 exit ramp to Blue Diamond Road from 7 p.m. Nov. 2 to 5 a.m. Nov. 3 for emergency guardrail attenuator repair.
Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate routes when possible, NDOT advised.
