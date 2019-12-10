BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- An HVAC technician is being called a hero after he jumped into action to save a resident stuck in a house fire.
Firefighters from Boulder City Fire responded to a garage fire on Esther Driver around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. They found a garage fully engulfed in flames.
Marcos Caros is an HVAC repair man with Priority Services of Las Vegas and was at nearby house responding to a call. He saw the fire and ran to help.
Priority Services of Las Vegas was proud of their employee's heroic efforts.
"We at Priority Services of Las Vegas are very proud of the way Marco’s responded to the fire at a neighboring house. Marco is always upbeat, positive and happy to help anyone at any time, it’s not surprising he would risk his life to help someone in need that’s just his personality. He is a truly valued employee", said General Manager Heidi Dexter.
Marcos was able to rescue the resident inside. The homeowner's pet also escaped the fire with Marco's help.
Caros suffered minor smoke inhalation a was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The homeowner escaped without injuries.
The City Manager of Boulder City praised firefighters for their quick response.
“My heart go out to the resident, as the holiday season is an especially tough time to deal with a serious fire like this,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “Our firefighters immediately took action to ensure the public’s safety. Their fast action kept the fire from spreading throughout the attached home.”
Investigators determined that garage was total loss, however the house suffered water and smoke damage.
A lithium battery charger inside the garage is believed to be the cause of the fire, according to investigators.
