LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There are fewer people living on valley streets this year than last and that includes veterans.
The 2019 point-in-time homeless survey reported 557 self-identified veterans living in shelters or on the streets in Clark County. That's 37 fewer veterans than the year before, but hundreds are still struggling to find jobs or housing.
"I'm just going to try to find a decent job," said Lawrence Thomas.
Thomas said he has been looking for a decent job for more than year. He moved to Las Vegas from San Diego in October 2018.
"I was just trying to be out here to be closer to my daughter and to try to work things out so I could get on my feet," said Thomas, but he never did.
Thomas spent six years as a command post controller in the Air Force.
"We communicate with ATC, air traffic control. Planes are coming in, cargo or jet fighters, we need to know exactly where they so we can make sure everything is going to go okay on the base," said Thomas.
He is one of 557 counted people in the valley who served our country and now calls the streets home. Thomas said he never thought he'd be in this situation.
While many people like Thomas still struggle to get back on their feet, the city and the county are making progress with others.
Foremaster Lane in downtown Las Vegas has significantly less tents, trash and people covering the street compared to Veterans Day last year.
From 2011 to 2018, the rate of veteran homelessness per one thousand veterans dropped by 44%. But there are still more vets in Clark County compared to the rest of the country.
"Some vets they kind of fall through the cracks ... they're pretty good people, jovial, happy just falling on hard times. Just like everybody else," said Thomas.
Thomas said he uses services like The Salvation Army but he said vets and other homeless people need more help.
"If they had more like, available beds and housing to where they could house them I think that would alleviate some of the problems," said Thomas.
The 2019 point-in-time homeless survey found 5,286 people in Clark County living in shelters or on the streets. It's the lowest number since the county began counting the homeless 12 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.