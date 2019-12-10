HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson firefighters set out to remind the community to take care of those Christmas trees as they start to fill up houses around town.
The National Fire Prevention Association said one in four fires start because a tree was placed too close to a heat source. NFPA said to keep your tree at least three feet away from a fireplace, radiators, candles or other heat sources.
NFPA said if you opt for a real Christmas tree, choose one that has fresh, green needles that don't fall off the tree when touched. To keep that tree fresh, you should also water it daily.
NFPA said to check your light strands and replace worn-out lights with worn, broken cords or loose connections. You should also turn out your lights before leaving your house or going to bed.
Finally, once the holiday season is over, NFPA said to recycle your tree before it dries out. Dried-out trees shouldn't be left out in the garage or outside the home, as dry trees are a fire hazard.
