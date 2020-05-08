LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marche Bacchus is offering up ideas on how to honor your mom this Mother’s Day from a distance.
The French bistro and wine shop is offering 3 course meals curbside and to-go. Package deals are being offered as well to include flowers, wine, champagne along with jewelry for every type of mom.
If you spend $150 on mom at Marche Bacchus you can take your gift giving experience one step further with a $100 gift card to MJ Christensen Diamonds.
More on what menu items are available along with pricing can be found at https://www.marchebacchus.com/
