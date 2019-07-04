LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- Some survivors of the 1 October shooting changed their Fourth of July traditions to cope with the ongoing stress caused by the blasting fireworks.
“I was diagnosed with severe depression, anxiety and PTSD," said 1 October survivor Li-Shey Johnson. "The sound of the bang and the fireworks and the sound of the 20 rounds of gunshots going off... I had barricaded myself in the bleachers in the dark. So, it's being in the dark and hearing the fireworks, it sounds like gunshots."
Johnson was badly injured after she was trampled by people fleeing the Route 91 concert.
"The rotator cuff was torn,” she said. “The ankle has been repaired. All the ligaments were torn."
Because of her injuries, Johnson rarely leaves her home. She didn’t want to ask her neighbors to change their traditions, so she changed her's.
"What I have found myself doing is number one I love candles, so I burn a candle. My television or my music I have turned up really loud. And although my television is on, I’m actually listening to music on my phone with plugs in,” she said.
Johnson added there are a lot of survivors coping with their own anxieties and PTSD, and hopes her story might help others.
"It's a normal feeling that you have,” she said. “There's nothing wrong with you and there is help available."
If you're a 1 October survivor in need of resources, contact the Las Vegas Resiliency Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.