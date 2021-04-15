LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- We have a better idea of how much it may cost to ride in the Boring Company's Las Vegas loop.
Currently, the Vegas Loop plans to connect downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, Allegiant Stadium and McCarran International Airport. Eventually, they hope to extend the loop to Los Angeles.
The Boring Company offered estimates for travel time and fares on its project website.
|Trip
|Distance
|Travel time via loop
|Sample fare per vehicle
|McCarran Airport - Las Vegas Convention Center
|4.9 miles
|5 minutes
|$10
|Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas Convention Center
|3.6 miles
|4 minutes
|$6
|Downtown Las Vegas - Las Vegas Convention Center
|2.8 miles
|3 minutes
|$5
The Boring Company previewed its Las Vegas Convention Center loop last week.
