LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans are learning that their rent hikes, no matter the price, are legal under state law in most cases.
Landlords must give a 60-day notice for tenants under a typical lease. Across the valley, rents have soared $300 to $1,000 for the next lease term, and according to one county commissioner, even doubled.
Two residents at the Colton Apartments in Henderson were sent lease term renewal notices, and said their amounts totaled $500-700 a month.
A staff member at the apartment office declined to comment and referred FOX5 to the Avenue5 corporate office. The company has yet to respond.
"It made me angry. I understand everything going on. Prices are rising. How can people live?" Stacey DeVoge said, wife to Jason, a disabled veteran. "We are a one-income family. I stay home to take care of my husband. It makes it twice as hard."
Their renewal notice stated their $1,175 monthly rent would increase to $1,674; if they chose to make their term month-to-month, it would rise to $1,974 a month.
Kennedy Taylor said she had no choice to move. Her rent rose from $1,178 to $1,875, per the notice, and if she chose a month-to-month option, it would rise to $2,225 a month.
Commissioner William McCurdy II spoke against rent raises in late September at a Clark County Commission meeting.
"This is not the time to be greedy. This is the time to show a little compassion and keep people housed, before we really have a crisis on our hands much more than we have now," McCurdy said.
Regarding an upcoming relief plan, he said:
This is a very serious issue and one that is affecting too many families in our community. County staff and I are currently developing a new program to help those families and individuals with the greatest needs and limited resources. While we are still working on the details, I am optimistic we will find a solution that keeps people housed.
FOX5 has heard from numerous viewers asking for some sort of relief, intervention or awareness from state leaders of the massive rent hikes.
FOX5 received the following statement from Governor Steve Sisolak's office:
From the start, the Governor has been leading efforts to help Nevadans stay in their homes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the eviction protections and working with stakeholders to set up and fast track rental assistance programs for both tenants and landlords.
The Every Nevadan Recovery Plan, released in April in partnership with Treasurer Zach Conine, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, prioritizes federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to help increase access to health care and community based services to help address immediate and long-term housing insecurity in the State.
The State is in the process of wrapping up a 75-day Listening Tour across the State to ensure Nevadans have the opportunity to make their voices heard on how best to spend federal funds. We look forward to moving into the next phrase to make investments and progress in a number of areas, including housing security.
