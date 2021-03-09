LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With many Nevadans struggling to afford rent and housing, one solution that families have is the Housing Choice Voucher Program, or Section 8.
This is a federal program administered through the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority that helps subsidize housing costs. SNRHA said there are more than 11,500 Housing Choice vouchers available.
The lottery for the program is now open. All applications for the program must be submitted online, and once submitted, applicants will be placed in a lottery. There are certain income eligibility requirements that must be met to qualify for the program.
To learn more about the program, click here for more background from the SNRHA. To apply for this year's lottery, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.