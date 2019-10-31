LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- The “House of Laughter” is back for its third year of ghoulish fun.

The Mollinedo family has hundreds of clowns on display plus an interactive glow in the dark maze.

The exhibit has three different scare rooms including: IT the clown, Killer Clown from outer space Maze, and the slaughter carnival.

Their House of Laughter exhibit is free and open to anyone.

It starts tonight at 6 p.m. They’re located at 3850 Lorraine Lane in Las Vegas.

