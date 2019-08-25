LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department said a house fire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley left nine people displaced late Saturday night.
Firefighters responded to the 7600 block of Ribbon Garland Court, near South Jones Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, just before midnight on Aug. 24, CCFD said.
When crews arrived, they saw a two-story, single-family home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, fire officials said. Firefighters began attacking the flames and managed to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.
According to CCFD, the occupants of the house had safely evacuated before crews arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.
Fire investigators said the cause of the fire appeared to be an issue with the vehicle that was parked in the garage. The car and garage were destroyed.
Damage costs were estimated at $50,000.
CCFD said the American Red Cross was assisting the nine people who were displaced as a result of the fire.
