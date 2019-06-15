LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County fire officials said a house that was under renovation in the east valley caught on fire early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 3900 block of Syracuse Drive, near South Sandhill Road and East Harmon Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m., fire officials said.
When they arrived, firefighters noted the "advanced condition" of the fire on the second floor of the house and the Clark County Fire Department called for a second alarm.
An elevated stream from a ladder truck and hand lines were used to put out the fire enough for crews to look for anyone who may have been trapped inside, CCFD said. The house turned out to be unoccupied.
According to fire officials, a total of 48 fire department personnel responded to the scene, including seven engine companies, two latter trucks, two rescue units, two chief officers and two fire investigators.
Damage costs were estimated at $120,000 and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
